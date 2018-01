DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for help in locating a woman wanted for multiple counts of fraud.

Sharina Dersteria Denise Pugh, 31, is wanted for two counts of financial identity fraud. She allegedly used another person’s personal information to obtain car insurance and open an account with an electrical service.

If you know the location of Pugh, you are asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.