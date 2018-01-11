Fire departments replace ‘old, antique’ trucks with $1M in grant money

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The Loris and Tabor City Fire Departments were given over a million dollars worth of new fire apparatus this week from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

“We’re celebrating getting some new trucks,” said Tabor City Fire Chief, Jerry Hodges. “We had old, antique trucks.”

Both organizations had separate grant applications submitted January 2016 and were awarded funding during the summer of 2016. Tabor City replaced two water trucks with tanker trucks that hold 3,000 gallons of water.

“The old trucks were homemade and put together,” said Hodges. “They were real old. One, a ’91 model had no safety equipment on it whatsoever and we had them for years. They were at the point of just quitting.”

Since the two tankers were delivered on Monday, both departments have responded to numerous fires in Horry County. hauling thousands of gallons of water.

“Out in the country here there aren’t that many fire hydrants,” said Hodges. “And the only way to get water is to haul it on a tanker and that’s why these trucks are so important.”

Loris Fire Department replaced a nearly 40-year-old C-8000 Pierce Engine and donated it to the Horry County ATA High School Fire Program. Chief Jerry Hardee said he’s looking forward to putting the new engine into service.

“We’re trying to provide the community with the best job that we can do for them,” said Hardee. He added some new features on the engine could help with faster responses.

Each apparatus cost about $350,000 and the Loris Fire Department is currently in the process of setting up equipment and training on the new equipment.

Both departments are thankful for local legislators who support the AFG program and their respective local councils which support the grant programs.