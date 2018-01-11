HCFR responds to deadly crash near Conway

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a deadly collision in the Conway area Thursday evening.

Tweets from the department locate the crash on Antioch Road and Pee Dee Highway. The initial tweet states that the caller said one victim was trapped, but an update sent at 4:14 p.m confirms one person has died.

The SC Highway Patrol’s website reports the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue asks that drivers avoid the area.

Investigators have not released what caused the crash, or how many people were involved.

