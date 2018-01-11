Leaders gather at a Surfside Beach church to stand up for DACA students

As the DACA debate continues, South Carolina state leaders, pastors, and attorneys gathered at Unity Church in Surfside Beach to discuss how to better protect young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers.”

The Trump administration announced Wednesday it was going to challenge a federal judge’s decision to temporarily block Trump’s plan to rescind work permits for DACA students.

Unity Church pastor, reverend Margaret Hiller said this isn’t a religious or political issue but a matter of human rights.

“Just think about the Civil Rights movement, the churches that moved that forward in huge ways with lots of community training and information, and they worked together.” Hiller said.

An immigration attorney for 30 years, Donusia Lipinski with the Myrtle Beach Immigration Law Office, was very vocal during the forum, explaining there’s a lot of misconceptions and confusion about the DACA program.

“Let me hear what you have to say and let me hear in a respectful way that you may not agree with me, because at the end of a day for there to be any kind of information forum there has to be dialogue.”

One young woman shared her personal experience with being an undocumented immigrant, May Barr said she moved to the U.S. seven years ago from Egypt. Although she is not a DACA student, she said she understands the the stress and anxiety the students are feeling and why some are scared to speak up.

“I was very happy to see clergy participating and speaking out because religious groups have a big effect on the community especially in the southern areas where we live and I think their voices will be heard more.”