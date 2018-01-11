Myrtle Beach Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration events

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Myrtle Beach present the 12th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, beginning Friday, Jan. 12.

The celebration kicks off with a reception and mixer at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. This will be followed by the MLK Film Festival showcasing local films, videos, and documentaries. The film festival begins at 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Events planned for Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center include a job fair, economic workshops, and more from the MLK Film Festival. Congressmen Tom Rice will also be making a presentation alongside other guest speakers.

Monday’s events will have the annual MLK Day parade beginning at noon, followed by a musical tribute and concert at the Mt. Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church on Carver Street.

A full listing of the events, times and locations can be found at CityofMyrtleBeach.com