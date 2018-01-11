Myrtle Beach man arrested for dumping body of missing woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Following up on a tip, Horry County Police arrested a Myrtle Beach man for dumping the body of a woman who was thought to be missing.

According to the incident report filed by Horry County Police Officer Emilie Hardwick, police received a tip at 11 p.m. Dec. 30 that Charles Rayford Hunt, 40, had dumped the body of Kathleen Capra in the woods in Carolina Forest. Detective Josh Johnson went to Capra’s home and spoke with her father, who said she had been missing since the previous night after she was picked up by someone, although Capra’s father couldn’t say with whom his daughter left.

In the report, Hardwick goes on to say that Hunt confirmed to Horry County Police that he dumped Capra’s body in the woods, but in Columbus County, not Carolina Forest. He then took officers to the body. Hunt claims Capra overdosed on drugs before he dumped her body. Capra’s father told police she had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

The investigation and Capra’s body have been turned over to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt is being held in the Columbus County Detention Center on $50,000 bond for failure to report the death of Kathleen Capra.