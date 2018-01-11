Myrtle Beach taxi driver convicted for attempted sexual assault

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach taxi driver has been convicted in a sexual assault case that occurred in 2015.

Alqi Dhimo 53, of Myrtle Beach, has been convicted for attempted sexual assault that took place June 22, 2015. The trial began Monday and concluded Wednesday.

According to Mary-Ellen Walter, Solicitor for the 15th Judicial Circuit court, Dhimo, in his taxi, picked up a 22-year-old woman who had been drinking that night in the area of 13th Avenue North at about 1 a.m. She requested to be taken to her home.

Witness testimony and evidence presented during the trial, showed that Dhimo instead took her to a local bar and purchased shots of alcohol for her before taking her to the beach access where he attempted to sexually assault her.

Dhimo has been sentenced to eight years in prison, according to Walter.