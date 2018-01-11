New CCU theater could be part of the latest Superblock plan in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ( WBTW) – Since the Myrtle Beach Mayoral election, News13 has been told the plans for the Superbock area were put on hold because the city was looking at what other people who live and work in the area wanted to see done in the area known as the Superblock in downtown Myrtle Beach.

In Wednesday’s Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Meeting, city leaders announced plans that Coastal Carolina University could open an arts center there.

The board separated what’s called the downtown district into four parts.

City Manager John Pedersen was one of two members selected to the vision committee for the Superblock.

Pedersen says they’re still open to what other people want to bring there, but the area could work well as an arts district.

“What came up today was the possibility that Coastal Carolina University may aquire a building for the purpose of renovating that building and turning it into a theatre. I think that gives us the ability to take that and put with the other concepts the city has brought forward, put those together, and develop an arts district,” said Pedersen.

Pedersen says the theater would be on the Main Street potion of the Superblock. The board voted to give a local architecture firm called LSP3 $1,500 to come up with a plan for what the theater would look like. Pedersen says they chose that company because they’ve done similar work for the city in the past.

“We’ve been talking about redeveloping the downtown forever, and at least from my perspective, it’s time to do it. In order to do it, we need to have that vision. The whole effort here is to give council some things that they can chew on. At the end of the day, it’s going to be city council’s vision that we’re going to be trying to achieve,” said Pedersen.

Several people who own businesses in the Superblock and community members were at the DRC meeting, and it was heated at time with some vocalizing the lack of trust they have for the board.

They asked Pedersen to consider dropping the ordinance council passed last year that would allow the city to claim imminent domain of their property.

Pedersen and Mayor Brenda Bethune told those business owners that’s something council will have to discuss in the future.