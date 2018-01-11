Possible robbery under investigation in Marion County

GRESHAM, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating a suspected robbery at a convenience store in Marion County.

Sherriff Wallace tells News13 the suspected armed robbery took place Thursday evening at M&M Convinience Store, located on the 4300-block of south highway nine in Gresham.

According to Wallace, one victim has been taken to the hospital. He does not know their condition. News13 has not been told why the victim was taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects or descriptions for the robbery yet, according to Wallace.

The investigation is still underway.