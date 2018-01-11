Recall for ice cream at local BI-LO, Harveys

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WBTW) – Recalls at BI-LO and Harveys are due to possible listeria monocotyledons contamination that can cause severe illness.

Southeastern Grocers, the mother company of BI-LO and Harveys, is issuing a voluntary recall for Winn-Dixie and Southern Home branded ice cream. The company says 12-count packages of Southern Home Orange Cream Bars and Arctic Ice Cream Bars are the items being recalled.

No matter what the date is on the ice cream, Southern Grocers urges consumers to throw them away or return them to BI-LO or Harveys.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Southeastern Grocers at (866) 946-6349.

