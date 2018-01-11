Second arrest made in Darlington murder on Flat Creek Rd.

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies have made a second arrest in a murder that happened in November.

Deputies discovered the body of 55-year-old Larry Moody at a home on Flat Creek Road around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

The first arrest for the murder was that of 26-year-old Darquan Larchelle Gattison, who was charged with murder on Dec. 28, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Chavis says a second arrest was made Thursday. Quinton Gattison, 34, is charged with murder. Gattison will have a court appearance Friday.

Both accused killers are being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

If you have any information that could help the investigation contact Darlington deputies at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.