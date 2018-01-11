Sexual assault lawsuits against former HCPD detective could move forward after his death

Five different women known only as “Jane Does” filed lawsuits against Allen Large, Horry County, the Horry County Police Department, and former high-ranking officers in the police department.

The county settled three of those cases so far. Two cases still have not been settled.

Wednesday night, crime scene tape surrounded Large’s home. The coroner says he died from natural causes.

“It is not uncommon to have a party in a civil case die in the middle of the case,” said Monckton.

Monckton says he’s seen this several times in cases, and just because one party dies doesn’t mean the lawsuit against them will.

“What happened at that point in time is still there. Just because a party demises doesn’t necessarily end an action. I mean, he was still employed with the county, he may still have personal assets,” said Monckton.

Monckton says the women could now go after Large’s estate.

“Whoever the plaintiffs may be would have to amend their pleadings at some point in time if they’re still going after Mr. Large personally to name his estate as the defendant, and it’s a fairly easy process in civil court,” said Monckton.

If anything, Monckton says Large’s death could hurt his defense.

“From a defense perspective, it’s very difficult because you’re not going to be able to put forth any testimony from Mr. Large if he hasn’t been deposed to contradict the allegations,” said Monckton.

We don’t know if Large was deposed for the two remaining cases.

“You told me that three of the cases have already settled. I would anticipate that’s where this is going,” said Monckton.”

The criminal charges against Large for misconduct in office and criminal sexual conduct will not go to trial.

Large’s attorney Russell Long gave us the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that I learn of the passing of Troy Allen Large. I have had the pleasure of working with Allen over the course of many years and considered him to be a friend. He took much pride in his work as a detective, and had a reputation for being fair, and a friend to many in the legal community. Allen was looking forward to his day in court and maintained his innocence until the very end. My staff and I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to Allen’s family.”

The attorneys for the two women say they have no comment at this time.