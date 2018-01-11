StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The warm weather will continue through Friday, but it will come with a chance for rain. Clouds and showers that have been to our south for the past couple of days will move northward. It will become mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. The chance for showers will continue throughout the day, but it will stay warm with high temperatures near 70. A storm system will move through the southeast on Friday with more showers and even a few thunderstorms. It will still be warm with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through Friday night, dropping temperatures a bit for Saturday. Colder air will move in for Sunday with highs only near 50. This colder weather will last into next week with night time temperatures below freezing, but not nearly as cold as it was last weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers. Highs 70-72 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers. Lows 60-63

Friday, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers. Highs in the low 70s.