5-year-old girl wounded in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl was injured in a shooting at a Durham gas station on Friday evening.

The child was shot just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of North Duke Street and Horton Road, police said.

“The child was inside a car in a parking lot when she was injured,” police wrote.

The 5-year-old girl was hit on the lower part of her body, police said. An adult was pumping gas when “multiple” shots were fired, with one hitting the girl.

The adult drove the girl to the hospital after the shooting.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident, but said they do not believe the girl or the adult were targeted in the shoointg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4582 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.