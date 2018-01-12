Bald eagle tours being offered at Georgetown County landfill

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – After photos last month of a bald eagle at a landfill were posted by a Georgetown County employee, a number of people have requested to view the birds themselves.

In several posts to Facebook, the county is now offering monthly, hour long, bird watching trips to the landfill which is a popular place for several bald eagles. These tours are free but registration is required. The next tour is on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

The landfill is at 201 Landfill Drive in Georgetown. To register please visit the Georgetown County Facebook page for more information.

The photos bellow were posted to the county’s Facebook page.

Georgetown County bald eagle View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Georgetown County employee Alex Litz took photos of a bald eagle at the county landfill. Georgetown County employee Alex Litz took photos of a bald eagle at the county landfill. Georgetown County employee Alex Litz took photos of a bald eagle at the county landfill. Georgetown County employee Alex Litz took photos of a bald eagle at the county landfill.