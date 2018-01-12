Coast RTA discusses banning weapons inside buses

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Coast RTA is taking a step towards preventing gun violence.

During a committee meeting on Wednesday, Coast leaders talked about changing their passenger code of conduct, to ban weapons inside buses. Spokesperson Michelle Cantey said though there haven’t been any gun-related incidents on board so far, Coast RTA didn’t want to take any chances after recent mass shootings such as the incidents in Las Vegas and Texas. They would put up signs inside each bus to explain the change. “Much like what happened in Charleston and Texas, how churches have also changed that they’re locking doors and entries and everything else, we’re just looking to do something similar to keep our passengers and our employees safe,” she said.

“Guns? Guns? No man,” said longtime passenger Karlene Warren. Whether she’s going to work or to pick up groceries, Warren rides Coast buses every week. She said she’d feel better about her ride, if she knew fellow passengers weren’t allowed to carry guns on board. She said, “Of course. Of course, you’re safer. One trigger can do anything. Oh please.”

Cantey said Coast officials are researching bus systems in other cities to gauge how they could implement a weapons ban in Horry and Heorgetown counties. She said there are state laws that address the ability to carry guns in businesses, but not necessarily in moving vehicles. “In the state of the country today, it’s better to be safe and let our procedures and our policies be known to the general public,” stressed Cantey.

Even gun owners with a permit to carry a concealed weapon would have to leave it at home in order to ride a Coast RTA bus, according to Cantey. “We understand that you may have a concealed permit, to carry concealed weapons, however, no weapons will be allowed unless you are an on-duty police officer.” Warren agreed, “It is very dangerous. Very dangerous. I wouldn’t want that on the bus.”

The Coast RTA also plans to work with the Horry County Police Department to hold active shooter training sessions on their buses. “We want safety first between our drivers and our passengers at all times. The more the general public is aware. The better off we all are,” Cantey said. The transport authority will meet with its legal team to discuss how tit could enforce the restriction. It hopes to implement the ban sometime in the next 90 days.