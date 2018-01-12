Congressman Tom Rice visits Nichols to survey progress

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Congressman Tom Rice was in Marion County Friday afternoon. During his visit, he checked on the progress of two homes being repaired with $52 million dollars the state gave to the county after Hurricane Matthew.

One of the homes was in Nichols. 91-year-old Gladys Gilchrist described Rice the night floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew destroyed her home.

Since then state money is being used to repair her house.

“I don’t have words to say… but I’m thankful… thank God that I stayed here this long,” said Gilchrist.

State disaster recovery officials say the goal is to repair or rebuild about 1,300 homes statewide with 600-800 of those homes in Marion County depending on construction costs.

“We’ve got about 10 houses that have been completed so far but that’s because it takes time to set up the program,” explained Rice. “Now they are starting the building and you’ll see the speed increase. Their contract requires they have 50 done by the end of next month. It requires they have 250 done by the end of June. 450 by the end of September. 650 by the end of December. I think we’ll see an increase to a good pace. Is it all going to be to be completed this year? No, but a substantial part of it will be done this year. Most of the rest will be done in the next 18 month or so. We’re doing everything that we know how to do to put these people lives back together.”

Town officials are also working to bring more people back to the town using about $250 thousand dollars donated by people across the country, so far the town has repaired and rebuilt 45 homes.

The next step for town officials is to build a new fire station outside the floodplain.

Town Administrator Sandee Rogers says the town is working with FEMA to revise the current flood map to rebuild the station behind the town hall.

“This has been a huge hurdle that we have been fighting since the storm,” said Rogers. “We’re working out of a one-bay metal building with a dirt floor at this point. We’re right in the middle of winter weather and people have heaters going. The odds of having a fire is very high.”

Rogers estimates the cost of a new fire station is about $400-thousand dollars possibly covered by FEMA and insurance.

“We need a place for our guys,” explained Rogers.