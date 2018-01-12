Deputies: Three arrested after pulling up to UPS truck and firing shots into air

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested three men after deputies say they pulled up alongside a UPS truck and fired shots into the air.

Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Friday evening on Howe Springs Road in Florence.

Kirby says no one was injured in the shooting but three men have been arrested and are being charged with discharging a firearm. Deputies say the names of the suspects will be released at a later time.