Florence School District 1 holds first meeting with new interim superintendent

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence School District 1 board held its first meeting with the new Interim Superintendent on Thursday.

Interim Superintendent, Dr. Dan Strickland, said his goal is to visit every school in the district by the end of the month.

“As Interim Superintendent for Florence School District One, I’ll be here for a few months working with the staff as part of the team to make sure that they have everything in place that they need while they do the search,” said Dr. Strickland.

Dr. Strickland said his first week was hectic with the snow, but said he plans to move forward to help the school board and district.

“We’re really sustaining what we have in place already for the last administration, not about bringing in new programs and things like that, but just helping them move forward with growth and student achievement,” the Interim Superintendent said.

The School Board approved the design for the new Southside Middle School which broke ground in December.

One of the architects for the project is a former Southside Middle School student.

The school will look similar to Royall Elementary School and will cost the district $34 million with a projected bid date of July 2018.

Additions to the plan include:

12 additional classrooms

400 seat auditorium

Demolish the current Southside Middle School

8 lane track

Baseball/Softball fields

However, these additions would cost the district more money and are not included in the estimated $34 million. Board Chair Barry Townsend said these additions would be added on a case by case basis depending on how much each would cost.

“In the past because of the state of the construction industry we were able to add additional classes for long-term growth and things like that to the schools we’ve built,” Townsend said. “So we always get estimates for some of those up front to determine if it’s feasible.

Townsend said it’s typically cheaper to include those additions while the school is being built.

“The design is made so we can add on to them in the future, whether we do it now or later,” The Chairman said.

Dr. Strickland said he is looking forward to helping the district while the board searches for a Superintendent.

“My goal is to basically just to make sure that we sustain what has been going on and continue to help move the district forward and good things they’re doing already.”

The next Florence School District One School Board meeting is Feb. 8th