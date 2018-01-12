High School Basketball Scores, Video, Highlights, January 12th

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores, video, highlights from the night of high school basketball in the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee.

Boys Scores:

Conway             44
Carolina Forest  42  (Final)

West Florence   47
South Florence   51  (Final)

Marlboro County    50
North Myrtle Beach   53  (Final)

Lake City 55
Dillon   54   (Final)

Hemingway      72
Green Sea Floyds  58  (Final)

Darlington 74
Crestwood  40   (Final)

King’s Academy  48
Pee Dee Academy 43  (Final)

Myrtle Beach   68
St. James      52   (Final)

Kingstree       45
Carvers Bay    84   (Final)

Girls Scores:

Marion   78
Mullins   57   (Final)

Hemingway 16
Green Sea Floyds 44  (Final)

Dillon 60
Lake City 29 (Final)

Pee Dee Academy 47
King’s Academy 6       (Final)

South Florence
West Florence

Myrtle Beach
St. James

Marlboro County   33
North Myrtle Beach   66  (Final)

 

