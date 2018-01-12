High School Basketball Scores, Video, Highlights, January 12th

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores, video, highlights from the night of high school basketball in the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee.
Boys Scores:
Conway 44
Carolina Forest 42 (Final)
West Florence 47
South Florence 51 (Final)
Marlboro County 50
North Myrtle Beach 53 (Final)
Lake City 55
Dillon 54 (Final)
Hemingway 72
Green Sea Floyds 58 (Final)
Darlington 74
Crestwood 40 (Final)
King’s Academy 48
Pee Dee Academy 43 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 68
St. James 52 (Final)
Kingstree 45
Carvers Bay 84 (Final)
Girls Scores:
Marion 78
Mullins 57 (Final)
Hemingway 16
Green Sea Floyds 44 (Final)
Dillon 60
Lake City 29 (Final)
Pee Dee Academy 47
King’s Academy 6 (Final)
South Florence
West Florence
Myrtle Beach
St. James
Marlboro County 33
North Myrtle Beach 66 (Final)