How you can get involved in long-term plans for Horry County

Related Coverage Horry County residents can help decide future construction and growth in county

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Projections show Horry County could double in size by 2040 and News13 is getting a closer look at long-term plans for the county.

The “Imagine 2040 Steering Committee” met on Thursday for the first time to talk about their goals for the year. The decisions this committee makes will impact several facets of life for people who live in unincorporated parts of the county.

“Are we keeping up with the facility needs for the residents? Whether that be transportation, parks and recreation, facilities, schools, and any other facilities such as police substations, police precinct offices,” said Community Planner for Horry County, Leigh Kane.

The committee consists of community members and experts from several organizations including the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, the Horry County Solid Waste Authority, Grand Strand Water and Sewer and Horry County Schools.

“It’s a really diverse representation at the table,” said Kane. “It also represents all different geographies of the county so each one of the representatives covers and lives in a different part of the county.”

State law requires this type of comprehensive plan which must address certain elements like Land Use, Natural Resources, Transportation and Housing.

“[2040] is a very long time frame but the county itself has to have a starting point to know how to get to the next steps in its future,” added Kane.

There are nine elements to the comprehensive plan required by state law but the committee is looking to add a public safety element.

“That’s to focus on police, fire and EMS,” said Kane. “But also can incorporate things looking at emergencies. We live in a hurricane prone and flood prone area so being able to more thoroughly address those than what’s required by state law.”

When committee members were asked what they would like to see improved answers ranged from public safety, to proper drainage and better connectivity of roads.

“I’m planning on becoming a full-time resident,” said Gerard DeVito who attended the meeting with his wife. He’s a snowbird but will be moving to the area full-time. “I’m just concerned with things like the environmental impact, the growth. I want to make sure they keep a handle on taxes and keep the public safe at the same time.”

There are several community meetings planned in the next few months as well as committee meetings which are open to the public.

Public Open-House Dates:

January 25, 5 p.m.at the Horry County Government & Justice Center, Multipurpose Room B (2nd floor)

January 29, 5 p.m. at the South Strand Recreation Center

January 31, 3 p.m. at the North Strand Recreation Center

February 5, 5 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center

Next Committee Meeting:

February 22, 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Horry County Government & Justice Center, Multipurpose Room B (2nd floor)

You can find all these events and more on the Planning and Zoning Facebook Page by clicking: here.