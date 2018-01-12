Injured motorcyclist files lawsuit over International Drive

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Neil Blair, a motorcyclist from North Carolina who was injured during the 2017 Memorial Day Bike Fest, has filed a lawsuit against the state and Horry County, according to court documents. Blair is asking for money to cover medical bills, time away from work, and permanent impairment and scarring he suffered from his injuries.

Those documents claim that improper road maintenance and signage was responsible for Blair’s injuries on May 26. The incident happened after he and other motorcyclists saw signs that pointed them to International Drive. After a quarter mile, the road went from pavement to dirt without warning, the lawsuit claims, causing Blair to fall from his motorcycle injuring himself and other cyclists.

The lawsuit claims that the road did not have proper signage and was “unreasonably dangerous and presented a hazard to anyone, especially those riding motorcycles.”

The suit goes on to say that the state was negligent and reckless in 11 different ways, including “maintaining an unreasonable hazardous and unsafe roadway” and “failing to warn motorists of the unsafe condition of the roadway.”

Blair filed the lawsuit through Kelaher, Connell and Connor P.C. in Surfside Beach against the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Department of Transportation and Horry County.

This is not the first such incident to occur on this road. In 2015, James Toronto Sr. died after crashing his motorcycle on International Drive. His widow filed a wrongful death suit in Sept. 2015 against the South Carolina Department of Transportation, claiming that the state was negligent for “maintaining an unreasonably hazardous and unsafe roadway and failing to repair the dangerous condition of the roadway.” More information on that suit can be found here.