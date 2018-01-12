Lumberton officer injured in officer-involved accidental shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – An officer with the Lumberton police department was accidentally shot in the line of duty Friday evening, according to the police captain.

According to Capt. Terry Parker, with the Lumberton Police Department, the officer was hurt after being shot and taken to Southeastern Regional Medial Center for treatment. Officers do not think the injury is life threatening.

According to Parker, North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help investigate the officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred at 5:13 p.m., on Fayettville Road and Peterson Dr.

Parker did not comment on if there were any suspects at this time.

