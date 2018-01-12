Lumberton officer shot in officer-involved shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – An officer with the Lumberton police department has been shot in the line of duty Friday evening, according to the police captain.

According to Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help investigate the officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred at 5:13 p.m., on Fayettville Road and Peterson Dr.

Parker did not comment on if there were any suspects at this time.

There is also no word on the extent of the officers injuries. Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more on this developing story.