Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation brought one business to county in 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Each year, Horry County gives about $700k to a group called the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation to recruit companies that will bring jobs to the area.

Friday, the corporation’s CEO and President Josh Kay stood before community partners and looked back on 2017.

Different municipalities, businesses, and community members gave the group more than $1 million, and one company promised jobs in Horry County in 2017.

“We had Tecknoware announcing 45 jobs – $5.8 million in capital investment,” said Kay.

A tech company called Greenwood Hall came to the county but closed weeks later after financial trouble. It left 50 people without a job.

Kay says the corporation won’t change the way it vets companies.

“I will say Greenwood Hall was completely vetted beforehand. We spent a lot of time looking through their financials, looking at their projections, meeting with the new management team, meeting with the new CEO, reviewing their contracts. So, I don’t think anything is going to change,” said Kay.

With Horry County being the biggest contributor to the organization, giving $700,000, News13 asked Horry County Council Chair Mark Lazarus if he thought the county is getting a good return on its investment.

“Absolutely, I do. Now, you know, in the economic development world every year you start working with a company, it may take anywhere from three to five years in order to get that company to actually move here,” said Lazarus.

Kay says they had six companies come to the county and claim they would move in as soon as possible if there was an available building.

“The need to build a spec building or spec buildings somewhere in Horry County – be that public or be that privately funded development – we’re going to continue to move forward and try to get those up in good key areas that those industries would be successful in,” said Kay.

Kay says bringing companies to Horry County takes time, and they have about ten projects they’re working on right now. He says they hope to make some major announcements on those projects in 2018.