Open house held this week for Myrtle Beach Middle School

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Students and parents got an up-close look at the new Myrtle Beach Middle School Thursday night. Teachers and staff already moved into the new building at the corner of 29th Avenue North and Oak Street.

The first day of class will be next Tuesday, January16.

“It’s really open, which I like, and they’ve got a lot of areas where we can work together, which is really great because in the classrooms at the old school we never did really because it was so loud. Well, now we’ve got our own little space to work with,” said 7th grader Weston Dicks.

The current middle school will be renovated and become the new Myrtle Beach Intermediate.