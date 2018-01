MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing Myrtle Beach woman Friday evening.

Police say they are searching for Tiffany Evans. If you have seen Evans, or have any information, you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477 (TIPS).

In late 2016, Evans was one of 11 people arrested in a prostitution bust by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. When her mugshot was posted it went viral, calling her a ‘zombie prostitute.’