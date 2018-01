HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing woman Friday evening.

According to the police departments Twitter page, Jennifer Florian, 36, has brown hair and green eyes. Florian was last seen wearing black pants and a blue or purple shirt. Police say she is driving a 2008 Acura RSX with SC tags MFW – 646.

If you have seen Florian or have any information you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843)915-8477.