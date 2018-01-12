Police search for murder suspect after early January shooting in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder in connection to a shooting in Loris in early January.

According to Spokesperson Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department, police are searching for Quotase Jenrette, 20, of Clarendon, NC.  Jenrette is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Loris off Barts Road on January 6, 2018.  Police say Jenrette is 5’8″ around 170 lbs and considered armed and dangerous.

On January 6, one man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you have seen Jenrette, do not approach him, you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477 or TIPS or by email at CrimeTips@HorryCounty.org.

 

