Robbery at Harstville Walmart, police search for four suspects

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for four suspects in a Darlington Walmart robbery that happened on Thursday.

According to a Hartsville Police Department Facebook post, the suspects were stealing and loss prevention noticed. When loss prevention tried to approach them they waved a gun around. After that, they fled the scene in a car. News13 has not been told any information about the type of car they left in.

If you know any of the people in the pictures from Hartsville Police Department’s Facebook post, HPD is asking you to contact them at, 843-383-3011 or investigators at, 843-383-3029.

You can also contact them through Facebook. For your safety Hartsville PD are advising people not to put any names directly in the comments.