Space debris washes up on Horry County beach, Coast Guard confirms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Coast Guard officials say they were called Friday morning after space debris washed up on a Horry County beach.

Public affairs officer Lt. J.B. Zorn with the US Coast Guard says that the Coast Guard was called around 9:30 a.m. Friday about “vessel debris” on the beach.

When they responded, officials confirmed that it was space debris from a recent SpaceX launch.

Local law enforcement hauled the material away this morning and took it to a local fire station, according to Lt. Zorn.

Officials have not released the specific location where the debis washed up.