StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

One more warm day before cold weather returns this weekend. Another warm day today with high temperatures back into the 70s. A storm system will move through the southeast, bringing scattered showers, then a chance for thunderstorms in the evening. A cold front will move through tonight, drying us out for the weekend… but also bringing in another shot of cold weather that will last through next week. High temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday, then 40s on Sunday. Night time lows will drop below freezing Saturday night, and will dip below freezing most nights next week.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers. Lows 45-46 inland, 48 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 52-56.