WWE Live at the Florence Center on January 20

FLORENCE, SC – WWE LIVE is headed back to Florence with a massive main event! You’ll witness a WWE Championship Steel Cage Match Main Event with WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn. Plus, a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match – SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

– 3 on 4 Handicap Tag Match

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi vs Natalya, Tamina, Carmella and Lana

– Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin and many more WWE Superstars.

Tickets are available online via Ticketmaster.com, in Person at the Florence Center Box Office, or over the phone at 800-745-3000.

More Info: http://www.florencecenter.com/events/2017/wwe-live