5 arrested in Narcotics & Vice team bust where guns, drugs and over $7k seized

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County County Police Department Narcotics and Vice unit made a big drug bust while recently issuing a warrant in Myrtle Beach. Officers were issuing a narcotics search warrant on Hucks Road in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, January 10.

According to spokesperson Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department, police arrested Billy Freshley, 31, of Conway, Aaron Hardee, 24, of Loris, Mikkel Rush, 27, on Conway, Jannie Gregory, 23, of Conway and Ganika McCollum, 26, of Conway. All 5 suspects are being charged in connection with the seized items found when conducting the narcotics warrant.

According to the Horry County Police Department twitter page, police were issuing a warrant when they were making the arrestes, they were able to seize 8 guns, 2 of which were stolen. Police say they also seized 7lbs of marijuana, 47g of crack cocaine, 49g of heroin and $7,465 cash.

Dotson says the guns found were a .45 caliber rifle, two t.62 caliber assault rifles, two .22 caliber pistols, two .45 caliber pistols and two 9mm Uzi. Two of those weapons were previously reported stolen.

Horry County Police Drug Bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Billy Freshley Aaron Hardee Mikkel Rush Jannie Gregory Ganika McCollum