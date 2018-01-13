5-year-old girl recovering after drive-by shooting at NC gas station

DURHAM, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A little girl is recovering after someone shot her when several rounds were fired at a Durham gas station on Friday evening.

The child was shot just before 5 p.m. at the BP near the intersection of North Duke Street and Horton Road, police said.

“The child was inside a car in a parking lot when she was injured,” police wrote in a news release.

The 5-year-old girl was hit on the lower part of her body, police said. An adult was pumping gas when “multiple” shots were fired, with one hitting the girl.

“It broke my heart because she was just sitting here and her parents were probably pumping gas and she gets hit and has to get rushed to the hospital,” said Matthew Clark, a regular customer at the gas station. “It’s just very sad.”

The adult drove the girl to the hospital after the shooting.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

“I was a little scared, little nervous,” said Gas Station Customer Billy Leak. “But we’re just going to pray and hope everyone is going to be alright.”

Another bullet from the shooting hit a window near the check-out counter of the gas station. The window was boarded up and no one else was injured.

Police are investigating the incident, but said they do not believe the girl or the adult were targeted in the shooting.

“You just have to be cautious of your surroundings and watch out for yourself,” said Clark. “You never know when you’ll be in the wrong place at the right time and anything can happen.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4582 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.