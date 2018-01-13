Body found several hours after shooting in Sumter, deputies say

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found on East Newberry Avenue about Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Ken Bell, deputies found the man’s body around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The man was deceases and appeared to have been shot several times.

Investigators say the shooting likely happened several hours before the victim’s body was found, confirms Bell.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victim as 34-year-old Jarvis Omar Rush, of Sumter. An autopsy is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday in Newberry.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has not released any suspect information related to the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Investigative Office at (803) 436-2011 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You may remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.