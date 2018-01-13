Clemson Tops Miami at Home, 72-63, 15th Win of the Year

CLEMSON, S.C. — For just the fifth time in history, Clemson University men’s basketball knocked off a Top 25 opponent with just one day to prepare when they took out No. 18 Miami on Saturday afternoon, 72-63, in front of a sold-out crowd in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (15-2, 4-1 ACC) got big days from both Donte Grantham (18 points, six rebounds) and Mark Donnal (12 points, five rebounds) en route to the 11-point victory. Marcquise Reed chipped in 16 points, while Shelton Mitchell posted 11 points and a season-high seven dimes.

Battling back and forth with the Hurricanes (13-3, 2-2 ACC) in the first half took a turn in the Tigers’ favor when they faced a seven-point deficit at 22-15. A 3-pointer by Gabe DeVoe would spark a 9-0 run which was capped by a tip-in rebound by Grantham to go up 24-22.

Despite one more lead change in the opening stanza, the Tigers took a 34-30 lead into halftime.

The Tigers pushed its halftime lead to 40-32 early in the second half, but the Hurricanes battled back to knot the score midway through at 44-44.

An ensuing 10-2 run by the Tigers would open things up at 54-46 with 7:08 to play in the game.

Miami would cut the deficit to two points on two occasions, but with a 60-57 lead and 2:02 left in regulation, the Tigers would put together a back-breaking 10-0 run to put away the Hurricanes for good.

The Tigers finished with 13 assists on 22 made baskets and recorded seven blocks to ensure a stout defensive effort.

Miami came into the contest leading the ACC in 3-point percentage defense in conference play (10-for-50; 20 percent). The Tigers shot 12-for-21 from distance for a scorching 57.1 percent from long range.

Clemson returns to the floor on Tuesday, Jan. 16 when it travels to Chapel Hill, N.C. to take on the Tar Heels. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from the Dean E. Smith Center.

Courtesy: Clemson Athletic Department