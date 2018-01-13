Community members help those looking for jobs, small business owners for MLK weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach commemorated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through several events on Saturday, including a job fair.

Almost 50 local companies and organizations took part in the job fair at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, including local public safety departments, health care companies, and educational institutions.The event also included an educational workshop for small business owners. Organizers invited a speaker to teach them how to build relationships and do business with the city and other local governments. The Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, and Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the job fair and workshop. Carolina African American Heritage Foundation member Bennie Swans said they wanted to lend a helping hand to community members, in honor of Dr. King. “Diversity is key and critical to the continued growth here in America. Working together, promoting and empowering each other, is the message that Dr. King wanted to leave,” he said.

This is 12th year of the MLK weekend celebration. It continues on Sunday with an ecumenical worship service at 4 PM at the Sandy Grove Baptist Church. On Monday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will begin at noon on Ocean Boulevard, followed by a concert and musical tribute Mt. Olive African Methodist, Episcopal Church.