LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) On Saturday, Horry County Police tweeted that they are asking for the public’s help in locating Jarrod B. Smith who is wanted for strong armed robbery and burglary in the first degree.

The incident occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Vernon (Loris).

If you know his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Horry County Police Department at (843)-915-8477.