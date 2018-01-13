Horry County narcotics team arrest 5, seize guns, drugs and money in bust

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County County Police Department Narcotics and Vice unit made a big bust while issuing a warrant Saturday.

According to the Horry County Police Department twitter page, police were issuing a warrant when they arrested 5 people and seized 8 guns, 2 of which were stolen. Police say they also seized 7lbs of marijuana, 47g of crack cocaine, 49g of heroin and $7,465. There is no word on where the bust took place.

Stay with News13 as we found out the identity of the suspects arrested in connection to this case.