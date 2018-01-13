Innovative School District will manage Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County School Board voted unanimously to allow the North Carolina Innovative School District to manage Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Rowland.

Southside-Ashpole will be the first school in the county to be managed by the state.

Superintendent of the Innovative School District, Dr. Eric Hall, said the Innovative School District has been looking for schools that qualify for the state level intervention since last September. He said the program looks for schools with a history of low performance.

“Based on their school performance scores which is based on things like end of grade exams,” said Dr. Hall. “Based on their scores last year, it’s a school that’s been an F-Rated school in our state for the past three years. We just have too many students that are well below grade level.”

Dr. Hall said the State Board of Education approved the transfer of the school in November.

“That basically triggered the local school board to have to make one of two decisions,” he explained. “They either had to support the transfer of the school into the school system for the five years or they had the option to close the school at the end of the current year.”

Dr. Hall said the state will have control over the Southside-Ashpole Elementary for the next five years beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.

He said current teachers at the school will have to re-interview for their job.

“The current teachers, by law, every teacher and staff member that’s going to be engaged in this process, they will have the opportunity to interview,” the Superintendent explained. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that everybody will opt to stay at the school or see this as the right fit,” he continued. “So we’ll have to work with that process, we’ll be interviewing the team members in the spring and starting to plan for next year.”

Dr. Hall said his goal is to keep most teachers at the school.

“We’ll interview everybody to put together the best team,” Dr. Hall said. “So we might find that some teachers may decide not to apply, we might find that some teachers may not align with the type of model we’re going to be using. I’d like to keep most people there and have people engaged and our goal is how to develop that team to be sustainable for the long-term.”

He said the state’s biggest concern is the research that shows if students are not reading by the time they start fourth grade, they are four times more likely to drop out of school.