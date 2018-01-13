Local restaurants across Grand Strand offer specials for Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Restaurant Week is in full swing across the Grand Strand.

Almost 20 restaurants throughout Horry and Georgetown counties are taking part in the 11-day event. Local favorites, including The Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet, 21 Main at North Beach, and both Croissants Bistro and Bakery locations in Myrtle Beach, are offering various specials and deals. Croissants Bistro and Bakery, as well as its sister restaurant Hook and Barrel, are offering a three-course tasting menu for $35 dollars. “This is typically a slower week in the year in our very seasonal business here at Myrtle Beach so it’s great because it gives us some exposure to try and get some people out,” said Croissants owner Heidi Vukov.

Restaurant week continues until January 21st. Several restaurants in Florence are also taking part in Restaurant Week.