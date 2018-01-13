Marion County deputies respond to strong armed robbery at M&M mart

GRESHAM, SC (WBTW) – On January 11, 2018, approximately 5:30 PM, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to M&M Mart located at 4321 South Hwy 9 in Gresham for an unconscious male with injuries to the head. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the male had been assaulted and a quantity of liquor was stolen from the store.

On Thursday James Rubin Bellamy, 32 of Marion and Antonio Phillips, 31 of Marion were arrested for their involvement in this case. Bellamy is charged with Strong Arm Robbery, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Unlawful Sale of Liquor. Phillips is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Felony A, B, C, or Murder and Unlawful Sale of Liquor.

Sheriff Brian Wallace states, “This was an inexcusably attack upon a working member of our community. It’s a shame these criminals try to take the easy road and rob and steal from hard working people. My deputies will work endlessly to help direct criminals towards a better path or hold them accountable.”