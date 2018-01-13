Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson hosts “Souper Saturdays” to support Helping Hand

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson is serving up hot bowls of soup for a good cause.

Every Saturday during the month of January, the Harley-Davidson store on South Kings Highway is hosting “Souper Saturday”. The store is serving a bowl of soup to anyone who donates canned goods or buys a $2 raffle ticket. All the food and money collected will go to Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach soup kitchen. Anyone who makes a donation is entered into a drawing and could win a $100 gift card for Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson. “There are so many people that are in need and don’t have food to eat and don’t know where there next meal is coming from, so it’s very important to us to make sure we do our part in the community, to make sure nobody goes hungry,” said marketing manger Sheri Gibson.

Souper Saturdays will continue until January 27th.

