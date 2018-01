PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard after a casino shuttle boat caught fire in the Port Richey canal on Sunday.

The casino shuttle caught on fire with 50 people on board.

Forty-nine passengers were able to make it to shore where they were treated by EMS.

One person is reported missing.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office patrol, marine and air unit responded to assist, as well as the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Coast Guard.