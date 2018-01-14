Gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble meets Grand Strand community members

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble stopped in the Grand Strand on Sunday.

Grand Strand Action Together invited the Democratic candidate to speak at a meet and greet event. Dozens of people came to meet the business and technology consultant at the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church on Hwy 707 in Socastee. Noble is from the upstate but currently resides in Charleston. He said,should he take office, one of his biggest priorities would be reforming the political system in Columbia. “If we can get the decision-making on what we need to do back here on the local level. Let folks in Myrtle Beach decide what Myrtle Beach needs because they know better than the folks in the statehouse,” said Noble.

Grand Strand Action Together members said they’re working to reach other gubernatorial candidates, Republican and Democratic, to invite them to speak in Myrtle Beach as well.