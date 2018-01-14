HCPD searching for man connected to Socastee shooting

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police officers are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Sun Up Grill early Sunday morning.

Officers are searching for Travis Lee Taylor, 35, of Myrtle Beach.

According to spokesperson Krystal Dotson, officers responded to the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 37-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, but right now her condition is unknown.

If you have any information on Taylor, call the Horry County Police Department.