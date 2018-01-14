Help 4 Kids hosts donation rally to help fight childhood hunger

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Help 4 Kids hosted a rally Saturday to help fight childhood hunger in Florence.

At the event, people made lunches and dinners for children who can’t afford to eat on the weekends. Help 4 Kids organizers says they still need help gathering more donations for future rallies.

Help 4 Kids is asking for cans of Vienna sausage, pop tarts, snack packs, fruit bars and pop top food items like spaghetti and meatballs. Organizers say they hand out over 4,000 cans of sausage a week to children in need.

If you would like to donate you can drop off your items at bins located at Walmart, KJ’s Market, First Citizens Bank and First Reliance Bank in Florence County. Donations will be accepted until January 21st.