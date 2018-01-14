Local nonprofit hosts free self-defense class for community

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local security company and karate studio teamed up to help people learn how to protect themselves.

Myrtle Beach Self Defense, a non-profit associated with Strand Security, invited community members to a free self-defense class on Sunday. Karate World in Surfside Beach hosted the class. People of all ages learned basic self-defense moves, including several parents who took the class with their kids. Myrtle Beach Self Defense wanted to offer the free class since January is National Self-Defense Awareness Month. “It’s a life skill that’s invaluable. I had something happen to me in 2010 so I’m extremely passionate about self-defense and getting the awareness out there,” said Strand Security’s Heather Bryant.

Myrtle Beach Self Defense and Karate World will host more free classes. For more information click here for the nonprofit’s Facebook page. They’re also planning a self-defense demonstration for students at Coastal Carolina University.