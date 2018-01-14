Names released after NC mom kills her children, then herself

Related Coverage NC mom kills her two children and then herself, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother killed her two children then herself in a double murder-suicide in northwest Charlotte Saturday, according to police.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive.

Officials say the mother, 34-year-old Christina Treadway, assaulted her 3 year-old-daughter, Iliyah Miller, and 7-year old son, Isaiah Miller, earlier Saturday then killed herself by jumping off of a bridge on Interstate 485.

The children were both transported to Carolinas Medical Center where they were pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police say they have never been called out to this home before and no one else was inside the residence when officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information has been released.

