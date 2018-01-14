Names released after NC mom kills her children, then herself

By Published: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother killed her two children then herself in a double murder-suicide in northwest Charlotte Saturday, according to police.

CLICK TO VIEW 5 LARGER PHOTOS OF THE HOME, MOM AND VICTIMS

PREVIOUS STORY: NC mom kills her twochildren and then herself, police say

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive.

Officials say the mother, 34-year-old Christina Treadway, assaulted her 3 year-old-daughter, Iliyah Miller, and 7-year old son, Isaiah Miller, earlier Saturday then killed herself by jumping off of a bridge on Interstate 485.

The children were both transported to Carolinas Medical Center where they were pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police say they have never been called out to this home before and no one else was inside the residence when officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s